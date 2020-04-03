Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - April 3, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
47,050
16,172
7,344
64,811
106,111
-6,027
-3,218
-3,388
-104
-3,484
Traders
74
28
44
36
39
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
139,256
Long
Short
20,051
9,629
119,205
129,627
-1,925
-1,354
-11,444
-9,519
-10,090
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
129
96
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
© SilverSeek.com
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
45,070
16,700
39,115
84,733
124,354
-1,730
-1,683
-20,294
-5,718
-6,640
Traders
80
39
68
41
45
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
191,043
Long
Short
22,126
10,875
168,917
180,168
-2,301
-1,426
-30,043
-27,742
-28,618
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
151
126
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
© SilverSeek.com
About SilverSeek.com