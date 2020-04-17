  • Gold: 1,725.33 -7.56
  • Silver: 15.22 -0.03
  • Euro: 1.081 0.003
  • USDX: 100.308 -0.175
  • Oil: 17.12 0.45

COT Silver Report - April 17, 2020

SilverSeek.com
|
April 17, 2020 - 3:13pm
Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

Long

Short

48,003

17,449

7,090

64,266

107,722

1,532

695

-196

1,145

1,614

Traders

80

32

47

40

44

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

143,477

Long

Short

24,118

11,216

119,359

132,261

2,022

2,390

4,503

2,481

2,113

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

141

105

 

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

Long

Short

46,133

17,684

40,452

83,852

126,151

1,092

213

1,002

1,537

1,954

Traders

90

37

73

45

49

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

197,471

Long

Short

27,034

13,184

170,437

184,287

2,579

3,041

6,210

3,631

3,169

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

162

135

 

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

